- San Franciscans convened at Ocean Beach and Baker Beach to enjoy the summer-like weather today in droves... occasionally moving barricades to access parking spots. Though, people seemed to respect the painted circles dotting parks throughout the city: "Dolores Park, where we have painted the circles on the lower part of the park, people seem to be gathering safely," said Phil Ginsburg from San Francisco Recreation and Parks, adding that hills around the park were noticeably more crowded. [KTVU]
- Newsom announced that in-store retail can begin reopening (with certain modifications) in California counties. But don't expect any in the Bay Area to do so any time soon; the governor noted that local in-store retail reopening will depend on individual county health edicts. [ABC7]
NEW: Counties can now begin re-opening houses of worship and in-store shopping for retail.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 25, 2020
CA has continued to flatten the curve because folks are staying home, practicing physical distancing, and taking this seriously.
Let’s keep it up.
LEARN MORE: https://t.co/KgYLbjTh3t
- A socially-distant Memorial Day service was held at the National Cemetery in the Presidio to honor lost members of the military; the tradition was started in 1868. [KRON4]
- The hit-and-run collision in Oakland yesterday, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist, is now under investigation. [East Bay Times]
- Oakland-born Andy Mousalimas — one of the founders of Fantasy Football — has passed away at 95 due to natural causes. [Chronicle]
- New drone footage shot from a local photographer shows just how devastating the fires were Saturday at Pier 45. [KPIX]
- Two South Bay nursing unions are filing a suit with Santa Clara County, citing unsafe working conditions at the nursing homes they serve. [San Jose Spotlight]
- And in today’s timely history lesson, here’s what transpired during the second wave of the 1918 Spanish flu when precautions were prematurely lifted. [Washington Post]
Image: Unsplash via Trent Haaland