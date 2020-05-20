- Don't be alarmed if you see multiple helicopters hovering around Ocean Beach on Thursday. There's a multi-agency summer safety event and mock rescue demo event going on. [SFFD/Twitter]
- Beloved Vietnamese restaurant Turtle Tower was robbed in broad daylight Tuesday, while serving pho and rice bowls for takeout. Owner Thao Pham says it took the SFPD two hours to respond to the incident. [Hoodline]
- The Supreme Court today issued an order temporarily blocking the release of redacted portions of the Mueller Report, which were requested by the House Judiciary Committee. The court gave no reasons for the order, but the delay means the report portions may not see the light of day until after the election. [New York Times]
- A 56-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the course of a robbery Tuesday night in SoMa. The incident happened on Mission Street near Ninth at 11:45 p.m., and four suspects approached three men, stealing one wallet and shooting the victim before fleeing. [Bay City News]
- After two days of no recorded COVID-19 deaths in the Bay Area and 14 yesterday, six new deaths were added today, and the cumulative case count went up 1%, while the state's case count went up almost 3%. [SFist]
- SF Mayor London Breed has ordered all city departments to make budget cuts of 15 percent to deal with the coming deficit. [Examiner]
- The Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has just announced that it will offer online, virtual wedding services, and invited guests can join the Zoom call. [Bay City News]
- A couple of cars and porta-potties caught fire last night in San Jose, not far from the West Wind Drive-In. [NBC Bay Area]
- An SF economic recovery task force is now helping to craft the guidelines by which city businesses will be able to reopen. [SF Business Times]
