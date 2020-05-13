- A new report from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security suggests Chinese hackers may be trying to steal the work of coronavirus researchers in the U.S. Any institution that has received media attention for its researchers' work on the virus should assume they are being targeted, the feds say. [Associated Press]
- Face masks will be mandatory for Uber riders and drivers starting Monday, and not having one could get you banned. The company unveiled the new safety rules today, and there's no more sitting up front. [KRON4]
- Eater SF spoke to a number of chefs in San Francisco and Oakland who aren't that over-eager to reopen after hearing the state guidelines yesterday. Chefs are wary of rushing open to no demand, and some are pivoting to fast-casual takeout setups. [Eater]
- A herd of 200 goats escaped their confinement on Tuesday evening and ran amok in San Jose's East Foothills neighborhood. [KQED]
- The Alameda County coroner has identified the woman involved in a fatal crash off of Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the Oakland hills on Sunday evening as 28-year-old Marlene Martinez. [CBS SF]
- Reportedly one of SF's biggest landlords, Veritas, received a PPP loan and they are not returning it. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- There are 47 Bay Area companies that are all poised to thrive because of the pandemic, according to a local investment advisor. [SF Business Times]
- As farmers' market season kicks into high gear, markets are facing some logistical difficulties with social distancing requirements, vis a vis expected crowds. [Chronicle]
- Thanks to the pandemic, renewable energy is poised, as an industry, to eclipse coal for the first time. [New York Times]