- A horrific, single-vehicle, high-speed crash involving a Dodge Durango killed four passengers on southbound Highway 85 in San Jose last night. There were six people in the car, and the driver, who survived, was arrested for DUI. [CBS SF]
- The first San Mateo County firefighter to contract COVID-19 has recovered and is donating his plasma to potentially help other patients. [ABC7]
- Marin County will join San Francisco and San Mateo County in reopening up most retail for curbside pickup and delivery on Monday. [ABC7]
- SF bar owners remain in limbo as some restaurants look to reopening, with no projected date for "Phase 3" in the city when gyms and bars can reopen. [CBS SF]
- CVS will be opening 1,000 coronavirus testing sites by the end of the month. [ABC7]
- An easy win for a Republican in taking over the congressional seat vacated by Democrat Katie Hill in Southern California has the GOP pumped. [Chronicle]
- A new study from the University of Pennsylvania found that droplets from normal human speech — not necessarily containing a virus — can last in the air for up to eight minutes. [ABC7]
- Amazon just announced that it will mass-produce face shields and list them at cost online. [ABC7]
- A lawsuit involving the emolument's cause and President's Trump's DC hotel is moving forward in the Fourth Circuit court. [New York Times]
- Iceland is opening to tourists beginning in June, and will offer (/compel) free COVID-19 tests upon arrival. [KRON4]
Photo: Stephen Leonardi