- A suspect has been arrested in the homicide in Los Altos last week. The case is the first murder in the wealthy community in 26 years, and 25-year-old Edgar Lainez-Portillo was arrested Saturday in connection with the slaying. [CBS SF]
- A section of railroad in Oakland at High Street and Coliseum Way was closed Monday due to a fire near the tracks. The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. [ABC 7]
- A six-month-old patient at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto is the first infant in the country to be diagnosed simultaneously with COVID-19 and the relative rare Kawasaki disease. The latter syndrome would help explain some of the strange symptoms found in 73 hospitalized children in New York and adds a new wrinkle to the coronavirus story. [Chronicle]
- As it prepares to potentially begin reopening businesses this week including dine-in restaurants, Solano County just recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and three new deaths, bringing the county total up 40 percent to 10. One of the state's requirements for reopening restaurants and other high-contact businesses is no deaths in a county for 14 days. [SFist]
- Los Angeles County just recorded almost 600 new cases and 39 new deaths. [LA Times]
- Stores at the Corte Madera Town Center Mall have received eviction notices for non-payment of rent during the pandemic. [Marin Independent Journal]
- The CHP has released video of a crazy pursuit Friday night involving a suspect vehicle speeding the wrong way across the Carquinez Bridge, trying to evade capture. [CBS SF]
- Last week, a grocery store owner in the East Bay was charged with price gouging — the first such case to arise during the pandemic in Alameda County. [CBS SF]
- As an example of how gyms might plan to reopen, Equinox unveiled plans for appointment-only workouts and heavy sanitation at its gyms, with showers, steam rooms and pools remaining closed. [ABC 7]
- Friends of 26-year-old Ben Kelly, the surfer and surfboard shaper killed by a shark in Santa Cruz on Saturday, remember him as religious and devoted to surfing. [CBS SF]
Photo: Quintin Gellar