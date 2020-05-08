- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction in the murder of a gardener who was working in a backyard in Los Altos on Monday. It was the first homicide recorded in Los Altos since 1994. [NBC Bay Area]
- Some businesses are reopening in Napa County, but starting Sunday everyone will be required to wear face masks indoors. [KRON4]
- Elon Musk sent out an email at midnight last night to Tesla employees telling them the Fremont auto plant would be reopening today. [Chronicle]
- Oceanwide Center, the big development downtown that was set to include a Waldorf Astoria hotel, remains on the ropes. [SF Business Times]
- A UC Berkeley study predicts a shortage in childcare across the state as lockdowns force some of daycares to shut down. [KRON4]
- According to some new data, drivers are looking at their phones while behind the wheel 38 percent more than before the pandemic lockdowns. [Streetsblog]
- Unemployment has hit almost 15 percent, the highest since the Great Depression. [Associated Press]
- The Local Butcher Shop in Berkeley has been doing bang-up business since the pandemic began. [CBS SF]
- Bay Area native Grace Leer has advanced to the top 11 on American Idol. [ABC 7]
Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash