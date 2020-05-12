- After photos went viral of a packed United Airlines flight from Newark to SFO, United says it will notify passengers if a flight is over 70-percent booked. The airline says it can't guarantee that planes will be empty enough for proper social distancing. [CBS SF]
- Stanford researchers behind an antibody prevalence study in Santa Clara County have readjusted their weighted estimate of prevalence of COVID antibodies to 2.8 percent. [SFGate]
- Of course Trump has weighed in on Elon Musk's side about reopening the Tesla plant in Fremont. [SFGate]
- Fremont police say they have no plans to make any arrests or issue any citations at the Tesla plant. [ABC 7]
- The Port of Oakland continues to project a drop in business due to the pandemic. [CBS SF]
- A security guard at a Target store in Los Angeles suffered a broken arm following a confrontation with a customer over mask-wearing. [KABC]
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, testifying remotely before a Senate committee, suggests that there will be unneeded "suffering and death" if the country reopens too quickly. [Associated Press]
- The Supreme Court today is hearing oral arguments related to President Trump's refusal to comply with subpoenas of his financial records, and whether a president a should be allowed to do that. [New York Times]
- It was set to be released in theaters next year, but now the filmed version of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton performing on stage is coming to Disney+ on July 3. [ABC 7]