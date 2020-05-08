A few more notable restaurants have reopened for delicious takeout and delivery in recent weeks, so SFist is revising and updating this list of select socially distant food options that San Francisco residents can indulge in while in captivity.

On Friday, Rich Table announced that it is offering a new "Ready to Go" takeout menu this weekend including a three-course meal, a limited selection of wines, and three market cocktails that come bottled in two-person servings. This week's menu ($45 per person) includes spring vegetables with caramelized onion dip; Douglas fir levain toast; cherry-glazed duck breast with "dirty rice" and baby lettuces with buttermilk dressing; and for dessert, a pistachio coffee cake with roasted strawberries and pistachio-white chocolate cremeaux. Pre-order your meal on Caviar for pickup or delivery starting at noon each day.

"We are so happy to be back in the kitchen and we truly hope it shows through our food," the team writes. And they add, "If the feedback goes well you can expect us to cook up some more meals for next week!"

Also coming back to life this weekend is the beloved Zuni Cafe, which is offering up its signature roast chicken with bread salad for takeout. As Eater reported today, the restaurant staff is now getting coronavirus tests every two to three weeks, and they feel secure that everyone can be kept safe for the reopening.

The restaurant announced via Instagram that it is taking to-go orders on Tock and by phone from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, with curbside pickup on Rose Alley between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Options for now include the chicken for two ($45) as well as the Caesar salad ($15), a strawberry shortcake ($10), and a selection of wines.

Below, is SFist's running and still incomplete list of neighborhood restaurants that are open for takeout. If you live nearby, try to place orders on the phone when you can and go pick them up, because it will help the restaurant not to lose more revenue to delivery-app commissions.

See also all these bars and restos selling to-go and delivery cocktails.

(Photo above courtesy of Zuni/Instagram.)

Chinatown / North Beach

Hang Ah Tea Room - This Chinatown spot is offering their delicious dim sum for delivery via Yelp.

Brandy Ho's - This SF institution is on the Caviar app and offers a dinner for two for $23.50.

Caffe Greco - They're open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for takeout — just call 415-990-7613.

Capo's - Get some extra-comforting deep-dish pizza delivered via Caviar, DoorDash, or UberEats. Or if the waits are too long and you're nearby, call in an order to the Pizza Valet at 415-986-8998, pay over the phone, and someone will deliver the pizza out to your car.

China Live - The huge menu at this two-year-old spot is on offer for both delivery and pickup through its website between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and you can get 20% off pickup orders — with a special curbside area for easy pickup. And they're offering house wines by the bottle for $20.

Cotogna - For weeknight or weekend treats, Cotogna has you covered with a nightly changing family meal deal (for two) for pickup or delivery, as well as batched cocktails and wine to go, and an a la carte menu that includes a Tuscan fried chicken dinner for two, and multiple pizzas, pastas, soups, salads, and sides. Place orders here.

Il Casaro Pizzeria & Mozzarella Bar - You can order off the menu for delivery or pickup via Yelp, or Caviar.

Lord Jiu's (Mister Jiu's + Lord Stanley) - This week only (Mar. 24-Mar 28), the two restaurants are teaming up to offer a five-course collaborative menu for pickup. It includes a "restorative broth" of silkie chicken, goji, ginger, and cordyceps; a cured and poached black cod with brassicas and fennel; and a "mouth-watering rabbit" with celtuce and sichuan peppercorn, for $120. Bottles of natural wine are also available for $45. Order here.

Makan Place - Two laid off Alexander's Steakhouse chefs are slinging Singaporean food out of their apartment. You can order via Instagram DM and they'll either deliver it, or you can pick it up in Chinatown.

Mama's - When you're craving a comforting brunch at home, this popular Washington Square breakfast/brunch spot is doing takeout via phone at 415-362-6421 and possibly Grubhub.

Piccolo Forno - The restaurant has consolidated chefs with Ideale around the corner and they're doing takeout 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wed-Sun. Order at 415-757-0087.

R&G Lounge - Get some salt & pepper calamari and prawns with honey walnuts, via the Caviar app.

Tony's Pizza Napoletana and Tony's Coal-Fired Pizza - These next-door pizza spots from Tony Gemignani are offering a limited menu on Caviar, UberEats, and DoorDash, as well as takeout orders by phone at 415-835-9888, which can all be picked up at Tony's Coal-Fired Pizza. And they're doing a curbside "Pizza Valet," where someone will bring the pizza out to you 30 minutes after you've placed a phone order. Service hours are 11:30am-10pm Wednesday-Sunday and Monday 12pm-8pm.

Tosca Cafe - The just-reopened restaurant under new ownership is doing a preview of sorts of the new Italian-American menu from co-owner and chef Nancy Oakes (Boulevard). The multi-course menus are designed to be family style with different prices per person starting around $29, with options like roasted chicken, king salmon baked on a fig leaf, and rigatoni alla Amatriciana. Order on Tock for curbside pickup or delivery is $10 extra.

Yarsa - This new Nepalese place at 1310 Grant Avenue is taking takeout and delivery orders on Doordash.

Z&Y Restaurant - Much of the menu is available exclusively on Caviar for pickup or delivery, or you can call 415-981-8988 and get 15% off you order if you pick it up.

Downtown/Financial District

Jersey - This East Coast-style pizzeria and pasta spot is doing both Caviar delivery, and pickup orders via GrubHub.

MIXT - The 240 Kearny Street location remains open for takeout while the others have temporarily closed. They're offering discounts and even free meals to those whose incomes have been impacted — likely for a very limited time — so you can use the promo codes wegotyou25 for 25% off, wegotyou50 for 50% off, and wegotyou100 for a free meal. Use them at mixt.com or the MIXT app.

Oren's Hummus - For some delicious, authentic, Israeli-style hummus bowls and kebob plates with fresh made pita, you need to try this place. It's on Caviar and Doordash.

Pier 23 Restaurant and Bar - You can grab a shrimp and crab sandwich on San Francisco sourdough to go, and you can order ahead at 415-362-5125.

Saison Smokehouse - The Angler and Saison teams have joined forces to bring you delicious, comforting barbecue food via Tock. Orders are being taken Tuesday to Saturday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., or until they sell out.

Super Duper - The downtown locations are open for takeout, and possibly delivery soon, on their normal hours (closed on weekends).

Tenderloin / Nob Hill / Russian Hill



Bob's Donuts - Both locations are open for takeout, with the Polk Street location open 24 hours — but they're not taking cash for now.

Colibri Mexican Bistro - This upscale Union Square Mexican spot is open takeout and GrubHub delivery from 11:30am - 8pm daily.

Fiorella - This excellent Italian spot with top-notch pizza on Polk is open for delivery via Caviar, or takeout by phone at 415-829-7097, or online here.

House of Thai - This Larkin spot with sister locations elsewhere is taking to-go and delivery orders on Yelp.

Ike's Love & Sandwiches - Check the website for the Polk Street menu and place orders at 415-351-1972.

Lord Jiu's (Mister Jiu's + Lord Stanley) - This week only (Mar. 24-Mar 28), the two restaurants are teaming up to offer a five-course collaborative menu for pickup. It includes a "restorative broth" of silkie chicken, goji, ginger, and cordyceps; a cured and poached black cod with brassicas and fennel; and a "mouth-watering rabbit" with celtuce and sichuan peppercorn, for $120. Bottles of natural wine are also available for $45. Order here.

Maison Danel - The new patisserie and viennoiserie on upper Polk is taking takeout and delivery orders for its croissants and more via its website, and on Caviar.

Nick's Crispy Tacos - Look for those crispy delights on Caviar or go in for takeout.

Ristorante Milano - This Pacific Avenue spot is offering half-off bottles of wine and a special menu. Call 415-673-2961 to order.

Ryoko's - The restaurant is doing takeout from 5 p.m. to midnight, but only rolls and menu items without raw fish because "sushi doesn't shelter in place well." Call in orders at 415-775-1028.

Sushi Nagai - They're taking pickup and delivery orders 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday via text at 415- 527-8219 or email ([email protected]), and you can find them on DoorDash.

Fisherman's Wharf

Krispy Krunchy Chicken - Comfort food and fried chicken will get you through this week. Find the delivery options on Yelp.

Hayes Valley

Johnny Doughnuts - Call 415-400-5078 to get yourself a box of fresh doughnuts from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday), which you can grab via curbside pickup.

Project Juice - They've reopened three locations for takeout and delivery, and you can place orders here.

Rich Table - As of 5/8 the restaurant is open for "ready to go" meals for pickup or delivery via Caviar. Three-course menus are expected to change each week, and there are market cocktails available along with a selection of wine. See it all here starting at noon each day, keeping in mind they may sell out quickly. Pickup is only from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RT Rotisserie - Order some delicious rotisserie chicken and healthy sides via Caviar.

Wise Sons Bagel & Coffee - Get through a stressful morning with a nice bagel sandwich, via Caviar.

The Mission

Arizmendi Bakery - The worker-owned bakery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a limited selection of half baked pizzas, pastries, breads, salads and more for takeout.

Burma Love - They're doing delivery orders via DoorDash and Caviar and takeout by phone (415-861-2100) or in person.

Dandelion Chocolate - They're taking orders for curbside delivery within San Francisco's city limits, including chocolate boxes and assorted pastries ($50 min.)

Dolores Park Cafe - They're offering takeout, delivery, and curbside service via phone at 415-621-2936, or on Caviar, Doordash and UberEats.

Francisca's - True to form, this Venezuelan spot from chef Manny Torres Gimenez is doing a full four-course menu with arepas for $39. Call to order takeout at 415-374-5747.

Humphry Slocombe - The ice cream shop is open for takeout pints and cones.

Media Noche - This little 19th Street Cuba spot is doing Cubanos for pickup or delivery (Caviar and Doordash) , and offering their beer and wine selection too.

Kahnfections - Open for takeout with slightly reduced hours — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends.

Namu Stonepot - The "CaliKorean" joint is on Caviar and open for takeout orders.

Pink Onion - The little 14th Street joint is slinging pizza on all the apps, and they'll take takeout orders at 415-529-2635.

Pizzeria Delfina - This location is taking pickup orders here and delivery orders via Caviar, including some special family-meal options.

The Pork Store Cafe - They're live on Caviar with most of their menu.

Prairie — Chef Anthony Strong is offering meal kits and to-go pantry items, as well as a bunch of other stuff including bottles of wine and Japanese whiskey, and toilet paper. Place orders here or drop by to shop at the "general store."

Reem's - It just opened! Help support it with a takeout order.

Ritual Coffee - They're open as a takeout window, so support your local coffee sellers!

Roosevelt Tamale Parlor - They're open 5 to 8 p.m. on weeknights for delivery and takeout on Postmates and UberEats, and for Saturday and Sunday brunch takeout between noon and 3 p.m.

Tacolicious - The restaurant typically only does about 20% of its business via delivery, but they're open for takeout and delivery orders via Caviar.

Bernal Heights

Bernal Star - This well loved spot is offering free delivery and takeout by phone at 415-695-8777.

Blue Plate - The venerable Blue Plate is doing takeout and delivery via Caviar.

Cellarmaker House of Pizza - They're doing takeout square pies and growlers of beer! Just call 415-296-6351 Wednesday through Saturday to order between 5 and 8 p.m. Last pickup is 8:30 p.m.

The Epicurean Trader - On UberEats they're already selling out of delicious paninis like their salami and pickle grilled cheese — because people need this right now.

Emmy's Spaghetti Shack - Is open on Caviar for delivery starting at 5:45 p.m., and will take takeout orders by phone — including bottles of wine or beer! — at 415-206-2086.

Precita Park Cafe - The neighborhood spot is offering takeout, delivery, and curbside service via phone at 415-647-7702, or on Caviar, Doordash and UberEats.

The Castro

Beit Rima - They're slinging Arabic comfort food via Caviar daily.

Bonita Taqueria Y Rotisserie - Call ahead, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., for takeout, and they're apparently offering delivery too — 415-552-2125.

Canela - The Castro Spanish spot is offering paellas for two for takeout and it's asking customers to email orders for now to [email protected]. They'll also be doing a nightly "provisions box" option for $85 including an array of menu items, as well as a butcher box and produce box. And options appear to going up on Caviar shortly. Check their website for details.

Cliff's Variety - The neighborhood anchor is open for business in case you get a clogged drain or you're doing some DIY projects, and they sell board games. (They've given their high-risk staff members time off.)

Dumpling House - This newish Noe Street dumpling spot is delivering via Caviar, UberEats, and Yelp.

Kantine - This Scandinavian place on Market Street (near the Orbit Room) is offering online takeout ordering.

Hi Tops - Hi Tops is still serving their full menu on UberEats and Caviar as of Tuesday 3/17.

Project Juice - They've reopened three locations for takeout and delivery, and you can place orders here.

Starbelly - They're open for takeout with new hours, Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Call 415-252-7500 to place orders.

Super Duper - Super Duper is doing takeout at the Castro location and elsewhere, and working on setting up delivery.

Swirl - The neighborhood liquor and wine shop is staying open and taking delivery orders on Drizly, but the wine bar is closed.

Excelsior

Aloha Hawaiian Barbecue - This greasy spoon Hawaiian joint is so affordable that back in the 1990s the place was named “$1 Hawaiian Food.” They have since raised their prices, but are still a loco moco go-to from whom you can order from their website, GrubHub, and DoorDash.

Dark Horse Inn - The closest thing to a luxury eatery you’ll find in the Excelsior, the organic Americana fare of the Dark Horse Inn has for now eliminated sit-down service, but their cuisine remains available via phone order, Uber Eats, and Postmates. Additionally, their hours are trimmed to just 3pm-8pm daily, and they’re closed on Mondays.

Henry’s Hunan - The delicious Chinese food legacy of Henry Chung lives on at the Henry’s Hunan in the Excelsior, which does deliver and is on GrubHub. (We cannot guarantee the same for other Henry’s Hunan locations.)

Mama Coco’s - You can get your fish burrito fix, seafood plates, fajitas, and a few American dishes from Mama Coco’s via Grubhub, but they would prefer you call them directly for delivery according to a sign on their window.

North Beach Pizza - The Excelsior North Beach Pizza for some reason has a different website than the other three North Beach Pizzas in town, but the Excelsior location is currently offering five percent off if you order online through SliceLife.

Pampanguena Cuisine - This Excelsior Filipino spot is open for takeout only and taking orders at 415-586-8899.

Ty Pho - The neighborhood’s premier pho house is take-out only for the duration of this shelter-in-place unpleasantness, but their pho, banh mi, and Vietnamese iced coffee are available on DoorDash and GrubHub.

Fillmore

Avery - This fine dining spot is doing $45 pickup meals each night ($15 extra for delivery), including a farm salad, tortellini in brodo, a cheese tart, and cookies. Order by 4 p.m. on Tock for same-day pickup/delivery.

Boba Guys - The shop now opens at noon and closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Place to-go orders here, or get delivery from DoorDash.

Bruno's Pizzeria - They're taking takeout and delivery orders on Yelp and Grubhub.

Wise Sons Bagel & Bakery - Open for takeout as usual, and you can get delivery via Caviar or place an order for pickup at 415-787-DELI ext. 3.

Lower Haight

Little Chihuahua - They're delivering via Caviar and taking takeout orders too.

Palmyra - Excellent roast chicken and hummus plates to be had, via Yelp delivery or in-house pickup, or on Caviar.

Spice of America - This Indian spot is doing curbside pickup if you order by phone at 415-638-9992, or they're on Doordash, UberEats and Postmates.

YH Beijing - This Chinese spot in the Lower Haight is doing pickup and delivery orders via Yelp.

Marina/Cow Hollow

A16 - During the shelter-in-place period, this neighborhood favorite is taking takeout orders from a limited menu, only between 12 and 3 p.m. But wood fired pizza!

Ace Wasabi Sushi - If you've got a sushi craving, they're taking takeout orders online.

apizza - Open for takeout and delivery 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (415-796-2037)

Atelier Crenn - Order some high-end vegetarian meal kits from chef Dominique Crenn from $38 per person, via Tock.

Bonita Taqueria Y Rotisserie - Call ahead, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., for takeout, and they're apparently offering delivery too — 415-801-5599.

Brazen Head - This beloved neighborhood place has a curbside pickup window and you can place orders by phone at 415-921-7600 or via UberEats and Grubhub.

Causwells - Get those great burgers via Caviar, Doordash, Postmates, or UberEats.

Dragon Well - They're doing curbside pickup orders at 415-474-6888, or you can get food delivered via Caviar.

Project Juice - They've reopened three locations for takeout and delivery, and you can place orders here.

Super Duper - Super Duper is doing takeout at the Marina location and elsewhere, and working on setting up delivery.

Tacolicious - They're open for delivery and takeout as usual on Caviar.

Laurel Heights

Magic Flute Ristorante - They are taking takeout and delivery orders at 415-922-1225.

Spruce - The Spruce Burger, as well as the restaurant's Caesar salad, fries, and chocolate chip cookies are available for takeout between 4 p.m. at 8 p.m. Call 415-931-5100 to order.

Noe Valley

Alice's Restaurant - This neighborhood Chinese spot is ready to take your order at 415-282-8999.

Little Chihuahua - They're delivering via Caviar and taking takeout orders too.

NOVY - This Greek spot is open for lunch and dinner for takeout or delivery. Call 415-829-8383 for take-out or visit GrubHub, Caviar or UberEats for delivery or pickup.

Regent Thai - Call for takeout at 29th and Church at 415-643-5893.

NoPa

4505 Burgers & BBQ - They're open as usual for takeout and delivery on Caviar.

Barvale - This Spanish tapas spot is delivering via Caviar.

Che Fico Alimentari - The downstairs Che Fico trattoria is offering a $50 menu nightly (5:30 to 8:30) that feeds 2 to 3 people — and if you're feeling generous you can sponsor a meal for another family in need. Call for pickup orders at 415-416-6980.

Fool's Errand - The bar is selling craft beer and wine bottles to-go out the front window.

Ju-Ni - People are raving about Ju-Ni's $35 chirashi bowls, which they're doling out daily on a to-go basis at Fulton and Divis.

Little Star Pizza - Also readily available on Postmates and Doordash, or you can order for pickup by phone at 415-441-1118, but they're closing nightly at 9 p.m.

Namu Stonepot - The "CaliKorean" joint is on Caviar and open for takeout orders.

Nopalito - The restaurant, along with Nopa, is temporarily closed, but they are offering take-home meal kits. See details here.

RT Rotisserie - Order some delicious rotisserie chicken and healthy sides via Caviar.

Pacific Heights

Pizzeria Delfina - This location is taking pickup orders here and delivery orders via Caviar, including some special family-meal options.

SPQR - The Michelin-starred kitchen of SPQR is doing a limited dinner menu for pickup starting at 5:30 p.m.

Potrero Hill/Dogpatch

Above and Beyond Catering - They're offering free delivery on orders over $30, including healthy entrees, kid-friendly fare, and 18-hour slow-cooked brisket.

Besharam - This delightful Indian spot is offering curbside takeout for lunch and dinner, and a free juice with every order.

Daily Driver - The bagelry is open for business on DoorDash (with expanded offerings) and for pickup onsite, and they're offering discounts to students and medical professionals on request.

Goat Hill Pizza - They're doing delivery from all of their locations, and you can order on their website.

Long Bridge Pizza Company - They're open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for takeout, and they'll bring a pizza out to your car if you order ahead and call them when you get there at 415-829-8999.

Mochica - This Peruvian place is doing takeout with curbside pickup if you call ahead at 415-278-0480.

The Morris - Owner/sommelier Paul Einbund is offering some good deals on to-go bottles of wine from the cellar, and most of the regular menu is available for takeout, including fried chicken and the stellar smoked duck. Check the website for the latest.

Papito - It's open for takeout until 9 p.m., just call 415-695-0147.

Richmond

Ariake Japanese Restaurant - This family-run sushi spot at 5041 Geary Boulevard is offering takeout by phone at 415-221-6210, and it is available on the delivery apps too.

Cassava - This Outer Richmond spot is offering a family meal for four, as well as other takeout options.

Chili House - Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Chili House is offering 10 free meals per day to seniors — just call 415-387-2658 to reserve your meal each day and the first 10 callers will get a choice of four entrees: Chicken Fried Rice, Chicken Chow Mein, Broccoli Beef, or Basil Chicken (for lunchtime pickup only). Also they're doing takeout until 9 p.m.

Dragon Beaux - Another critical darling in the neighborhood, Dragon Beaux, is offering afternoon delivery through UberEats, Grubhub, and DoorDash, and it's taking takeout orders at 415-333-8899 — open for lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner 5 p. m. to 8 p.m.

Dragon River Restaurant - Just a few doors down from Ariake at 5045 Geary is this Hakka-style Chinese restaurant, with food available for delivery from Postmates, UberEats, Grubhub, or you can call a takeout order in at 415-387-8512.

Emperor Palace Restaurant - Well liked on Yelp, this Chinese spot is taking delivery and pickup orders via Yelp.

Fiorella - This excellent Italian spot with top-notch pizza is open for delivery via Caviar, or takeout by phone at 415-340-3049.

JIJIME - Korean fusion and ramen are to be found here, for delivery, via Yelp.

Mamahuhu - Chef Brandon Jew's new casual spinoff of Mister Jiu's is open for takeout and delivery via phone (415-742-4958) or Caviar.

Nourish Cafe - Plant-based food, open for curbside pickup and delivery on Caviar, Doordash, and Grubhub.

Richmond Republic Draught House - Available on most delivery apps.

Spices - Delicious Chinese food and never shy with the spice, this place is available for delivery on Uber Eats.

Village House - They're serving fine Szechuan and Shanghainese noodles and more, for pickup or via Yelp delivery.

SoMa

1601 Bar & Kitchen - This Sri Lankan spot is doing takeout curbside between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and you can order at 415-552-1601.

Alexander's Steakhouse - Smaller orders are available for pickup or delivery via Caviar and Yelp, and there are some special meal deals including a prime rib dinner that serves six (or three roommates, twice) for pickup only. See those here. (5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. most nights, 10 p.m. Fri-Sat.) Also, their butcher shop is open if you want some nice cuts to grill/sear yourself.

Cathead's BBQ - This well loved spot is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to fill your BBQ needs. Call to place orders at 415-861-4242, and they offer delivery too with in-house drivers.

Burma Club - Offering the same great dishes as Burma Superstar, Burma Club is staying open and taking delivery orders via Caviar and Doordash, and takeout orders by phone at 415-764-4965.

Don Ramon's - This marvelous, family-owned Mexican place is serving takeout/delivery lunch (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) on Grubhub and Postmates, or for pickup at 415-864-2700.

Dumpling Time - They are open for takeout dumplings/dim sum!

Garaje - This marvelous Mexican spot is doing doing takeout using this Google form.

Montesacro - The always excellent pinseria is open for curbside pickups and delivery via Caviar and Postmates.

Off the Grid - All of Off the Grid's street-food markets in SF are closed except for the 5M market on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 436 Natoma.

San Ho Won - A virtual Korean restaurant has sprung up inside Michelin three-starred Benu, for takeout and delivery, and you can order via Tock.

Zero Zero - You can now, for the first time, order Zero Zero's excellent food on Caviar for pickup or delivery.

Mission Bay

Casey's Pizza - They're open for online takeout orders, or delivery via Caviar.

Sunset

Andytown Coffee Roasters - Coffeeshops are really feeling the pain this week, so order some takeout from Andytown.

Chang's Kitchen - Comfort yourself with some dry-fried chicken wings, with delivery and pickup available through Yelp.

May Lee Chinese Restaurant - They're doing delivery and pickup orders via Yelp.

Oriental Seafood Restaurant - This Noriega street spot is taking pickup orders via Yelp, ready within 15 to 20 minutes.

Outerlands - It should excite everyone that they're taking online takeout orders now.

Pacific Catch - They're doing curbside pickup of their whole menu (415-504-6905), and delivery via Caviar.

Rose Indian Cuisine - Find them on Yelp, where delivery is an option.

Szechuan Cuisine - Look for them on UberEats.

Yummy Yummy - Order delicious Vietnamese food for delivery via Yelp.

Upper Haight

Ginza Sushi & Sake - The Yelp-approved sushi spot is open noon to 10 p.m. for takeout at (415) 742-0552.

Parada 22 - The Puerto Rican food spot is open as usual for delivery orders on Caviar.

Slice House by Tony Gemignani - It's open per usual for delivery on DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub, Postmates, and Caviar.

Zazie - The popular bistro is back open for takeout via curbside pickup. Call them 415-564-5332.