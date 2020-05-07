- The Bay Area has lost over 92,000 jobs, and counting. The Chronicle has a new layoff tracker, showing that over 30,000 jobs have been lost in San Francisco alone, not even counting major layoffs at Airbnb and Uber, where the locations of jobs have not been specified. [Chronicle]
- An explosive warehouse fire near I-880 in San Leandro Thursday morning may have been caused by an illegal drug lab. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. and the lab may have been producing "honey oil." [SFGate]
- An illegal pot grow on tribal land in Mendocino County was raided on Tuesday and 10 people were arrested. The growing operation had 22,000 plants spread across 55 greenhouses. [Associated Press]
- The woman with a shotgun who was shot by sheriff's deputies in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday night has been identified as 56-year-old Eureka resident Sandra Lee Harmon. [CBS SF]
- Of course, anti-vaxxers are helping to organize "reopen California" protests. [Chronicle]
- California hospitals are wondering if they all need to follow Stanford's lead and test all of their employees regularly for the coronavirus. [Mercury News]
- Local gyms are trying to conceive of a "reimagined experience" with COVID safety in mind once they are able to reopen. [ABC7]
- A renegade barber in Pleasanton is one of many "backdoor barbers" who are skirting social-distancing rules to make money, sometimes out of their garages. [CBS SF]
- Neiman Marcus has filed for bankruptcy. [KRON4]