- San Francisco health director Dr. Grant Colfax warned today that SF may follow stricter stay-at-home orders than the state at large. The upcoming loosening of orders will not be applied in cities the same way as in suburban and rural counties. [ABC 7]
- A new Facebook software development kit, or SDK, appears to be responsible for causing widespread outages of the iOS apps for Spotify, TikTok, Venmo, and more. Given that a lot of us are home staying sane with the help of streaming music, this is painful. [Digital Trends]
- A 37-year-old San Francisco man, identified as Henry Gregory Jones Jr., was arrested for the stabbing of a 16-year-old girl and her father at a home in Santa Clara on Tuesday. [Bay City News]
- A 62-year-old San Francisco man was arrested on homicide charges after a man he allegedly assaulted on March 29th succumbed to his injuries last week. [CBS SF]
- The sound of a toilet flushing interrupted the first ever publicly accessible, virtual oral arguments at the Supreme Court today. [ABC 7]
- Santa Clara County's contact-tracing program to cost $50 million. [Chronicle]
- Cleverly, the Hotel Zetta in San Francisco is marketing itself as offering an "escape from your home office," with Peloton bike included. [SF Business Times]
- The city of Berkeley has opened a free COVID testing site for all residents and workers, if they are symptomatic. [Berkeleyside]
- The William Randolph Hearst Foundation and the Hearst Foundation Inc. announced nearly $2 million in grants to 18 arts and culture organizations around California. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco-based Beat Generation poet Michael McClure has died at the age of 87. [New York Times]