Inspired by a pub in Belfast, Ireland that has been delivering freshly-poured pints of Guinness to customers stuck in their homes, new Mission Irish bar Casements is doing something similar on Friday, May 1 — but it's a one-time-only deal they say.

Bar owners Gillian Fitzgerald, Sean O'Donovan, and Chris Hastings are going to be toting a keg of Guinness around San Francisco Friday afternoon, offering properly poured, fresh pints of the beloved Irish stout for $11 a pop. You have to pre-order here to get in on the fun, and you can add on to your order with pre-batched cocktails, beef stew, or an Aperol spritz kit if you like.

"We cannot wait to have you back in the bar and this service is a stop-gap until we can greet you at the bar," the bar owners write on Facebook. "Can't wait to see all your shiny faces from a 6 foot distance."

And, they caution, that they'll be trying to make these deliveries as contact-less as possible. "This is NOT a social gathering," they say. "If you linger you will be told to move on back to your stoop / backyard or living room."

Casements, along with a number other bars and restaurants in town, has been offering delivery cocktails the last few weeks in order to make up at least a fraction of what they'd be making if they had not been forced to shut their doors. In the case of Casements, there are Old Fashioneds, Negronis, and whiskey flights, and deliveries are happening between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

Friday's Guinness pours will likely sell out, so pre-order now.

Also, if you're bored at home like everyone is, you should follow Fitzgerald on Instagram and catch one of her daily cocktail demos on IG Live at 11:30 a.m.

Photo: Molly DeCoudreaux