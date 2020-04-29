The revised shelter-in-place order that will be in effect from May 4 to May 31 for six Bay Area counties has been released, and it details the "lower-risk activities" and businesses that will be allowed to restart and reopen in this next phase.

For the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin, the revised order allows businesses that primarily operate outdoors — think retail nurseries, landscape services, car washes, and flea markets — to reopen next week. And activities like tennis, golf, and fishing will be permitted, as will sunbathing. State parks and other "outdoor facilities where social distancing is possible" will be allowed back open as well.

San Mateo County, which has had some of the strictest social-distancing restrictions pertaining to its beaches and parks, says it is going to be reopening over half of them starting Monday.

As ABC 7 reports, all construction projects will be allowed to resume with some new safety protocols, and some summer camps and childcare facilities can reopen as well.

Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams tells the station that childcare and children's recreational groups are being limited to groups of 12 or fewer. And under some stricter state guidelines, childcare is being restricted only to the children of essential workers.

Still, playgrounds, pools, basketball courts, and picnic areas will remain closed as they are "high-touch" environments.

During a governor's address on Tuesday, state public health officer Dr. Sonia Angell explained that retail businesses offering curbside pickup and non-essential manufacturing operations could reopen as part of this next phase as well.

The order, which can be read in full here, continues to prohibit "All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit."