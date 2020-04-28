- Uber is reportedly going to lay off 5,400 people, and the CTO is resigning. This follows 1,185 layoffs last year. [Chronicle]
- The fight between SF Supervisors and Mayor London Breed about housing homeless people in hotels rages on. [Examiner]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is apparently traveling the halls of Congress with a silk scarf as face protection. [Chronicle]
- Two men were apparently assaulted by a suspect in Dolores Park on Saturday. [Hoodline]
- A 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete during a fight in the Tenderloin on Monday evening. [Examiner]
- Novato police are investigating a shooting between two cars this morning. [CBS SF]
- A hair salon owner in Vacaville reopened her shop today despite local orders because she needs to make money. [ABC 7 / KRON4]
- Amir Ahrabi, the son of one of the first COVID-19 victims in Santa Clara County, is speaking out about his mother's death and how he's finding hope. [ABC 7]