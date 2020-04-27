San Francisco police are investigating a possible homicide in an apartment unit on the 1600 block of Great Highway in the Outer Sunset.

The only information that the SFPD has released so far is that officers discovered the body of an adult male in the two-story apartment building on Sunday night. As KPIX reports, San Francisco police spokesperson Sgt. Michael Andraychak said that officers were called to the scene, and found the body in one of the apartments.

Per the Chronicle, no information has been provided about how the man may have died, and it is not clear if there are any suspects at this time.

If the case proves to be a homicide, this will be SF's 12th homicide of the year, following a bizarre Easter morning scene in the Mission that left one woman dead.

This post will be updated as we potentially learn more.

Photo: Google