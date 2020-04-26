- San Francisco police officers gave out over 750 face masks yesterday to people not wearing them in public. As crowds gathered to enjoy yesterday's sunny weather, SFPD officers took to the communal spaces and sidewalks around Crocker Amazon, Lake Merced, Ocean Beach, Alamo Square Park, and Dolores Park to give out hundreds of face masks, all the while educating the public on their importance during SF’s shelter-in-place order. [KRON4]
- In an effort to thwart visitors from overcrowding the town, the City of Sausalito has effectively closed all its parking lots on weekends and holidays. Also, the Sausalito Police Department will begin citing more visitors for non-essential travel and safe-distancing violations starting today. [sausalito.gov]
- Slack officially closed its San Francisco office until "at least'' September. “Keeping offices closed and embracing remote work for a longer period means less exposure for our employees, fewer invasive distancing measures in offices, less disruption for customers, and greater flexibility in weathering a potential second wave of the virus,” the company said in a blog post this past week; Slack will continue to both employ and pay contractors through the extended work-from-home shift. [Forbes]
- Free COVID-19 testing in the Mission District will continue into next week and is available to anyone who pre-registers online or in person at one of the neighborhood's four testing sites. [NBC Bay Area]
- Four people — one being a 14-year-old boy — were arrested in relation to two violent robberies last week. [KTVU]
- Sheltering in place inside a houseboat proves to be an eerily quiet experience… and one that necessitates using kayaks to fetch bottles of hand sanitizer and UPS packages. [SFGate]
- A daily pedagogy from the past: San Francisco had the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic in control until they prematurely lifted certain restrictions — so let that be a lesson for the present moment. [NBC News]
- Here's how one SF couple — one introvert, the other an extrovert — is managing to survive in their 300-square-foot apartment and not "drive each other mad” during this time of isolation. [Simplemost]