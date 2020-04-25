Saturday afternoon's SF-wide sing-along of "I Left My Heart In San Francisco," led by Tony Bennett himself, was a balm to the soul. Countless San Franciscans took to their webcams, balconies, and even rooftops to sing the hit number in honor of frontline workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

May we all be as vivacious and full of optimism (and brilliance) as Tony Bennet is at 93 years young.

I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time. Today at 12pm PDT, we'll sing I Left My Heart in San Francisco together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance, and share online! #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/sv4nshOiS7 — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) April 25, 2020

According to the KQED, the Tony Bennet-led “#SingOutSF” sing-along was imagined by San Francisco’s Chief of Protocol Charlotte Mailliard Shultz just five days ago. And today at noon, that idea was actualized as countless San Franciscans joined together to belt out “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” posting those melodies across social media.

People picked up instruments they hadn’t touched in over a decade; some played the trumpet from atop high roofs; members of the San Francisco Opera harmonized on group Zoom call — and later posted the tear-jerker to their YouTube channel.

Needless to say: today’s mid-day episode of communal singing was endlessly entertaining and offered a welcomed break from the current state of things.

“I have been blessed with a beautiful signature song that has made me a citizen of the world,” Bennett told the Chronicle in 2011. “I love to perform it for everyone.”

Bennett, alas, inspired gaggles of crooners to put on a communal show today — be it perched a few stories up on a balcony of just foot or so behind a granular webcam.

Check out some of the most heart-warming and soul-nourishing serenades, below:

Mark Robinson sports a mask as he sings “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” at noon near the Tony Bennett heart sculpture in Union Square. The singer led a city-wide #SingOutSF of his famed song to honor healthcare workers and other frontline workers. https://t.co/kT3InvhgM7 pic.twitter.com/k4z4vydEss — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 25, 2020

🎶 I Left my Heart in San Francisco 🎶 ❤️💙💕 #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/wNNfF2bKMR — Inside San Francisco (@mydayinSF) April 25, 2020

#SingOutSF "I Left my Heart in San Francisco" at noon today with the family https://t.co/81IEjYkfF6 special thanks to @davidperrysf — Andres R. Acosta (@andresra) April 25, 2020

My Dad (on trumpet) and my Uncle (on sax) gracing South San Francisco with “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”. Although I was not present for this performance, my sister-in-law thankfully captured a bit of the moment safely from the car #SingOutSF #StayHome #SocialDistance 💕🎶 pic.twitter.com/YBZkjBahsI — Leanne (@Landers0203) April 25, 2020

Volume up! Grace Cathedral with their version of #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/s6VWCCIjDz — Inside San Francisco (@mydayinSF) April 25, 2020

#SingOutSF I’m singing for the wonderful workers out there! Be safe! pic.twitter.com/UHvZQUVjbh — Christine Raher (@peeweeraher) April 25, 2020

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown belts out I Left My Heart in San Francisco at noon today. Da Mayor sang Tony Bennett’s classic sing as part of #SingOutSF ! pic.twitter.com/LIWbuFmH9z — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) April 25, 2020

We are happy to have joined our neighbors today during the #SingOutSF event with ⁦@itstonybennett⁩ - #SF We love you all! pic.twitter.com/yiQWh5YLyC — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 25, 2020

Image: Wikimedia Commons