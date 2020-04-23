- Napa County has eased some of its social distancing requirements, and recommends but does not require wearing masks in public. The county has reopened golf courses with some guidelines, and is allowing construction and real estate viewings to move forward. [Chronicle]
- A Santa Clara County supervisor says the coroner there may have been seriously undercounting coronavirus deaths, and the death toll may rise dramatically as a result. [CBS SF]
- A La Quinta Inn in Berkeley is going to become a temporary shelter for homeless people without COVID symptoms. [Berkeleyside]
- California Highway Patrol says it has seen an 87-percent uptick in speeding tickets issued for people going 100 mph or more, during the lockdown. [KTXL]
- A federal judge says he will reject a motion for a temporary restraining order filed against Gov. Newsom by three Southern California churches that want to still hold services for congregants. [CBS SF]
- Marin County health officer Dr. Matt Lewis said in his latest video update that Bay Area shelter-at-home mandates may have saved 30,000 to 40,000 lives. [YouTube]
- SF-based Gap Inc. is in some serious financial trouble. [CBS SF]
- Results of a new study of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in New York suggest that two-thirds of seriously ill patients did not have fevers. [ABC 7]
- Elizabeth Warren's brother died of COVID-19 complications in Oklahoma. [KRON4]
