- The city of SF just hugely expanded its free testing capacity, extending it to all essential workers and the uninsured. The testing will be happening at two testing sites, at Piers 30-32 and in SoMa at 7th and Brannan, with the pier site able to test 1,000 people per day — by appointment. [Mission Local]
- Kaiser Permanente is planning to build a $14 million coronavirus testing lab in Berkeley by June. [Bay City News]
- Just as the Bay Area had a fairly deadly day today with the pandemic, California did too, with over 100 deaths. [Chronicle]
- An eviction protection and rent-freezing measure just passed unanimously in Contra Costa County. [KRON4]
- BART just confirmed it's getting $251.6 million in stimulus funding. [CBS SF]
- Further as-yet-unpublished data points to promising results for Gilead's drug remdesivir in treating severe cases of COVID-19. [Orange County Register]
- A doctor at a federal agency trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine has been fired by the Trump administration, and it sounds like he will be filing a whistleblower complaint and making a lot of noise. [New York Times]
- And apparently migrant farm workers are exempt from President Trump's sweeping ban on immigration. [KRON4]
Photo: Andrew