- Oakland Police are warning that the new 'Slow Streets' program could get abused by sideshow activity, and speeding. The OPD just shut down another sideshow last weekend. [ABC 7]
- Another small-scale study suggests that Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir is effective at treating COVID-19. This study looked at 125 patients who received the experimental drug in Chicago, but further double-blind studies have to take place before conclusions are made. [CBS SF]
- Much like some Orinda and Danville residents yesterday, several hundred PG&E customers in parts of Mill Valley, Novato, and San Rafael are having their power cut this month for pre-fire-season maintenance work. The residents are pissed because they're all stuck at home, and PG&E has plans to cut their power 18 times this month. [ABC 7]
- China has revised its coronavirus death toll, raising it by 50 percent to 4,632 deaths, up from a previously reported 3,342. The country said the reasons for the undercount included a number of deaths that occurred at home because hospitals ran out of room for patients in Wuhan. [Associated Press]
- CHP is investigating a pair of early morning, fatal crashes on East Bay roadways, one in Martinez around 1:30 a.m. and one in Pleasanton around 2:20 a.m. In the Pleasanton crash, two men in a Lexus traveling over 100 mph collided with a big rig. [KRON4 / CBS SF]
- That new drive-thru coronavirus testing site in SoMa opens today at 7th and Brannan, and it is appointment-only for now. [KRON4]
- Trump fixer Michael Cohen is getting out of jail because of coronavirus concerns. [New York Times]
- The child of Mission Local reporter Joe Eskanazi interrupted a live broadcast he was doing with ABC 7's Midday Live on Thursday. [ABC 7]
Photo: Kyle Glenn