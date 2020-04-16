- In mid-March, nearly 2,000 surgical procedures at UCSF medical center were canceled, ranging from elective, cosmetic surgeries to necessary cancer and brain surgeries. All these surgeries were held off anticipating an influx of severe COVID-19 cases that mostly has not arrived, and some are extremely urgent. [KQED]
- A coronavirus outbreak at a Safeway distribution center in Tracy has left one worker dead. Several workers at the center have tested positive, and the outbreak potentially threatens the supply chain to Bay Area Safeway stores. [Chronicle]
- Mayor London Breed today suggested that "there are a lot of large-scale events that will probably get cancelled" this summer, though she did not comment directly on Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. [SFGate]
- The criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes and her Theranos co-founder Sunny Balwani has been pushed back from July to October. [CBS SF]
- A new study suggests that western states are currently in a mega-drought that is the worst in 1,200 years. [Associated Press]
- A stimulus package fund for small businesses has already run out of money, and Nancy Pelosi's negotiating skills will be put to the test in replenishing it. [Chronicle]
- A research team at UCSF is using CRISPR gene-targeting technology to potentially create a next-generation test for the coronavirus. [CBS SF]
- A suspect in Fremont was cited and released for allegedly stealing 1,000 masks and other medical supplies. [ABC 7]
- Trump and Pompeo are now trying to float a conspiracy theory that the coronavirus "escaped" from a Chinese lab where it was created. [Associated Press]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is doing a better job getting on television to counter the president's narrative than Joe Biden has so far. [New York Times]
Photo: Richard James