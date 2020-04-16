- A triple shooting in Richmond Wednesday night injured three 20-year-old men at a physically distanced BBQ. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the carport of a home, and all three are expected to survive. [Chronicle]
- It turns out that asthma may not be as significant of a risk factor for severe cases of the coronavirus as was originally thought. Of the top ten comorbidities found in New York State so far, asthma is not one of them. [New York Times]
- The San Francisco City Attorney's Office drew up a memo this week explaining the mayor's power to commandeer private buildings during an emergency. The memo may have been requested in connection with the Board of Supervisors' order that the cit house 7,000 homeless people in hotels. [Curbed]
- After closing them on April 8, Santa Cruz is reopening its beaches and parks with social distancing orders still to be enforced. [CBS SF]
- New data shows that black Californians are dying of COVID-19 at a disproportionately higher rate than other races. [SFGate]
- The U.S. death toll crossed 30,000 today, and worldwide there have been 139,000 deaths, with more than 528,000 people who have recovered. [Chronicle]
- Kaiser Permanente and its employee unions have reached an agreement to provide isolation housing for healthcare workers, extra paid sick leave, and a stipend for childcare during the pandemic. [ABC7]
- Saturday Night Live performer Michael Che announced that he is paying one month's rent for everyone in the New York City building where his grandmother recently died of COVID-19. [ABC 7]
- A 37-year-old non-binary person in Florida was chronicling their experience with COVID-19 on Facebook up until their death. [KRON4]