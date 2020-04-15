- Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced the establishment of the new California Immigrant Resilience Fund, which will provide pandemic relief payments to migrant and undocumented people. The state is putting up $75 million and philanthropic partners are putting up $50 million for the fund, which will provide one-time payments of $500, or $1,000 max per household. [Chronicle]
- Ayesha Curry is being sued for over $10 million by a company that claims it got her lucrative TV and promotional deals, only to have its value "gutted" by her later. [Bleacher Report]
- The Alameda County DA's office is now investigating the Hayward nursing home where dozens of people became infected and now 13 residents have died. [Chronicle]
- 190 new cases of COVID-19 added on Tuesday in California were among healthcare workers. [CA Dept. of Public Health]
- An SFPD K-9 handler is on leave after being arrested on domestic violence charges in San Bruno. [Examiner]
- Apple just announced the release of a new, budget-friendly iPhone SE model that starts at $399. [CNN]
- A recent study found that smoke from NorCal wildfires in 2015 and 2017 increased rates of cardiac arrest by 70 percent. [Chronicle]
- The SAT and ACT may soon have at-home versions if test dates and schools continue to be canceled and shut down. [New York Times]
Photo: Lance Anderson