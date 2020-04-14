- A 10th person has died at the Gateway Care senior facility in Hayward. She was the grandmother of a Union City councilmember, and the COVID-19 cluster there has infected at least 66 people, including 41 elderly residents. [ABC 7]
- The CHP is investigating a freeway shooting in Oakland on Monday that appeared to be targeted. The victims, who sustained moderate wounds, were driving northbound on I-880 just south of 23rd Street in a gray Honda, and the suspect vehicle was a white Jeep Cherokee. [Chronicle]
- A San Francisco man, Chris Romano, tells his story of being infected with the virus and having non-stop fevers for over two weeks. [KRON4]
- Bay Area food banks say they are struggling to meet the unprecedented demand they're finding from the newly hungry. [Chronicle]
- Contra Costa County is mandating face masks and temperature checks at all medical facilities and homeless shelters. [KRON4]
- Another promising possible coronavirus treatment: An anti-parasitic drug, ivermectin, which is often used to treat head lice, was found in lab tests to kill the virus in vitro in 48 hours. [ABC 7]
- Following Bernie's endorsement, former President Barack Obama will endorse Joe Biden for president today. [New York Times]
- The Tour de France, which is the largest in-person spectator sporting event in the world and scheduled to start on June 27, has been called off with no new date set for this year. [Associated Press]