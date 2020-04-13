- Sonoma County just made it illegal to be in public without a face mask, via emergency order. Acknowledging that the coronavirus can be spread just by talking and that it can remain aerosolized in the air for up to three hours indoors, the county is requiring people wear facial coverings "before they enter any indoor facility besides their residence, any enclosed open space, or while outdoors when the person is unable to maintain a six-foot distance from another person at all times." Citations for violations are promised. [Sonoma County Department of Public Health]
- Governor Gavin Newsom said today that a detailed plan would be announced Tuesday about a gradual lifting of sheltering orders in California. He promised an “incremental release of the stay-at-home orders" which would be done in coordination with the governors of Washington and Oregon, using "science to guide our decision-making and not political pressure." [Press-Democrat]
- BART just announced that it is closing some station entrances in San Francisco and Oakland. The transit agency says it's doing so in order to focus on safety for those still riding, and they report a 92% drop in ridership as of Sunday. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara County announced 6 new coronavirus deaths today. See all the updated counts here.
- A 36-year-old San Francisco man, Anchour Chouadra, who was shot in the chest in a car-to-car shooting on Nob Hill on April 1, died early this morning at SF General, turning the case into a homicide. [Examiner]
- A reported freeway shooting shut down northbound I-880 in Oakland on Monday. [CBS SF]
- An Oakland man, Kao Ching Saechao, has been charged with statutory rape and lewd acts involving a 14-year-old child. [CBS SF]
Photo: Ani Kolleshi