- San Francisco Public Schools formally announced their distance-learning plan for the remainder of the year. The district has been training teachers on various technologies via webinars, and now teachers will hold office hours on Zoom after lessons. [Examiner]
- The CHP is seeking the public's help in finding a person a threw a brick off a freeway overpass and killed a woman in a passing car in Concord. The brick was tossed at the interchange between Highway 4 and Highway 242 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. [CBS SF]
- California may hit its peak of coronavirus deaths this week, or in a month, depending on who you ask. [SFGate / KRON4]
- A high-pressure system is moving in which means warmer weather. [ABC 7]
- The IRS is launching an online tool for people to track their stimulus checks. [KRON4]
- An 'O.G. Millennial commune' space, a warehouse on Langton Street in SoMa, is back on the market for $2.5 million. [Socketsite]
- Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks after his wife also tested positive. [ABC 7]
- The Supreme Court will be holding May arguments via teleconference (stay safe RBG!). [Associated Press]
- President Trump might be getting closer to firing Dr. Anthony Fauci for speaking the truth. [Associated Press]
- Here's a time-lapse of last week's "pink moon" over the Bay Bridge. [ABC 7]