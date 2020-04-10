The torrents of bad news and ticking up of death tolls the past few weeks have been met with near equal windfalls of moving human moments, tributes, and applause for the Americans who are out there each day taking care of the sick.

Besides the nightly rounds of applause around the world for first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines — smatterings of which have been happening each evening in some sections of San Francisco, with one round that began (as seen below) at 8 p.m. last Saturday — there have been all kinds of viral videos, and outpourings of thanks through music.

applauding and cheering for healthcare workers just now. brought some grateful tears to the eyes of my nurse boyfriend. thank you San Francisco 💙 pic.twitter.com/EwMMe1CXEu — J.D. Morris (@thejdmorris) April 5, 2020

This week, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus put a "virtual chorus" rendition on YouTube of a mashup/medley they call "Truly Brave" — Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors" plus Sara Bareilles' "Brave."

As they write, the number — performed through teleconference, though the recording quality is suspiciously good — is "dedicated to the 'Truly Brave' first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. You are our heroes."

Try not to cry. I dare you.



