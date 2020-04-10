For those who have attended an Easter service at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco and were feeling sad they couldn't go this year, and for those who have always been curious but never really wanted to sit in a real church, you can take in this Sunday's service from the comfort of your home.

ABC 7 is going to be broadcasting the virtual service live from Glide on Sunday, and you'll be able to find it on the station's YouTube channel, as well as at ABC7news.com, starting at 11 a.m.

Additionally, you can find a live stream on Glide's Facebook page, where Minister Marvin K. White will be doing a sunrise service on Sunday at 7 a.m., and there will also be a second service at 9 a.m.

The "radically inclusive" Tenderloin church has been caring for and ministering to those in need in San Francisco for over 60 years. After being founded in 1929 by progressive Christian philanthropist Lizzie Glide, the church's modern legacy derives from a revival of its congregation in the 1960s under Rev. Cecil Williams, who welcomed, as the church's website says, "hippies, prostitutes, chronic drug users, transgender youth, and other poor and the marginalized people of the Tenderloin" into his services. Glide is also well known for its daily free-meal program, and it has its own COVID-19 emergency relief fund that you can donate to.

And during the shelter-in-place period, many of the church's congregational life groups are meeting online, and you can find information about group meetings, dates and times by going here.

Top image via Facebook/GlideSF