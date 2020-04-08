- Senator Bernie Sanders gave a speech Wednesday morning to followers in which he announced the suspension of his presidential campaign, one day after the Wisconsin primary. He spoke about the pandemic, saying that a strong majority of Democratic primary voters said in exit polls that they support universal, single-payer healthcare. [CBS News]
- San Francisco's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed an emergency ordinance requiring all businesses with 500 employees or more to offer two weeks of paid sick leave for COVID-19. [SF Business Times]
- A fire at a two-story apartment complex in Alameda Tuesday evening sent plumes of smoke blowing across the Bay to San Francisco. [Chronicle]
- 100 American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for the coronavirus. [KRON4]
- Two ex-convicts, Franklin Ervin, 23, of Oakland, and Miller Jernigan, 24, of San Francisco, faced charges in court Tuesday in the December 3 murder of 19-year-old Corey Clay in East Oakland. [CBS SF]
- Santa Cruz has closed all its beaches and banned surfing. [CBS SF]
- An Orange County gym is delivering weights to its members who can't strength-train at home. [ABC 7]
- Johns Hopkins says that over 308,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus worldwide. [KRON4]
- Zoom is bringing in a former Facebook security chief to advise on its widely documented security problems and pending lawsuit from investors. [SF Business Times]