- The once virus-stricken cruise ship that anchored for two weeks in the SF Bay docked at Pier 35 earlier this afternoon to refuel and gather more supplies. After the ship’s 14-day quarantine period was lifted this past Saturday, the remaining essential crew — many of which are having issues getting flights back home — were given the green-light to leave the bay, though had to circle back Tuesday afternoon to restock on certain goods and refuel; two passengers and one crew member aboard the vessel died from COVID-19. [KTVU]
- Three inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin have now tested positive for COVID-19. Alameda County Assistant Sheriff Thomas Madigan confirmed the news in a Board of Supervisors meeting today, adding that hundreds of low-level offenders have recently been released from the jail to reduce crowding; Madigan said, too, another hundred or so low-level criminals are set to be released in the near future. [KPIX]
- Two twenty-somethings were charged in a double homicide that took place in a San Leandro Grocery Outlet parking lot last month. On March 13, 27-year-old Ronyae Marcus Haywood and 21-year-old Angel Lache Shavers fatally shot Duane Palmer and Dalton Kline — both of whom were in their late twenties — and now the pair are charged with two accounts of homicide and other firearm-related charges. [KPIX]
- The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. surpassed 12,000 today, with global fatalities presently sitting at 81,000. [Wall Street Journal]
- Despite the ongoing global pandemic, Bay Area tech companies are aggressively hiring. [Chronicle]
- Those with food allergies and certain dietary restrictions are struggling to find sustenance among a growing number of bare grocery store shelves. [New York Times]
- The grizzled-looking CEO of Twitter and Square, Jack Dorsey, has pledged 28 percent of his wealth (something like $1B) to coronavirus relief efforts and charities. [CNBC]
- No, you're not going mad: there really are plastic bags and containers of sourdough starter popping up around the city. [SF Eater]
- With Muni axing some 70 lines, transit enthusiast and “lover of the postal service” Kylie Walters took to the city's desolate streets and photographed what later proved to be an eerily still San Francisco. [ SF Examiner/ The Bold Italic]