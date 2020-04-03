Like many other nonprofits and performance venues in the Bay Area, the San Francisco and Oakland Zoos are dealing with a sharp drop in revenue due to shelter-in-place orders.

Earlier this week, the SF Zoo put out the video below titled "Our Animals Miss You!," and whether or not that's really true, the institution is seeking help to get through the pandemic crisis, during which there are no visitors and no ticket sales or concession revenue.

A fundraiser for the SF Zoo has raised just over $13,000 of a $20,000 goal.

Our animals miss you! Please click the following link for a video update from your favorite Zoo residents - and while... Posted by San Francisco Zoo on Tuesday, March 31, 2020



Meanwhile, the Oakland Zoo is doing a subscription series for people to watch behind-the-scenes actions of zookeepers and the animals. There will be live broadcasts five times a week showing animal care, animal playtime and feedings, and more. It's $14.95 per month, or $9.95 for members (and free for the first month for members). Find info about that here.

Help our local zoos get through this!