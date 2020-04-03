While the popularity and stock price of Zoom are both booming, the San Jose video conferencing software company is struggling with ever-unfolding privacy flaws and fresh regulatory scrutiny.

Some people might get a sardonic little chuckle out of headlines like Zoom Call with Elementary Students Hacked with Pornography or Hackers Take Over GOP Video Conference with Pornography. Maybe not parents of elementary students or Republican video conference organizers, but still, these are run-of-the-mill information security flaw pranks that by and large do not destroy people’s lives or livelihoods in our current attempts to adapt to the inability to leave the house. Yet the overnight fame and fortune of the video conferencing platform Zoom has shown a sudden and white-hot spotlight on the platform’s security flaws, the easiest of which to exploit is the conference call crashing practice that TechCrunch’s Josh Constine has dubbed “zoombombing”. That’s when trolls simply barge into someone else’s conference to post offensive content for the mere thrill of ruining everyone’s day.

Automated Zoom conference meeting finder 'zWarDial' discovers ~100 meetings per hour that aren't protected by passwords. The tool also has prompted Zoom to investigate whether its password-by-default approach might be malfunctioning https://t.co/dXNq6KUYb3 pic.twitter.com/h0vB1Cp9Tb — briankrebs (@briankrebs) April 2, 2020

Or could zoombombing be a precursor to something vastly more sinister? The New York Times reports today that Reddit and 4Chan boards are coordinating massive Zoom harassment campaigns, a phenomenon that has already caught the attention of lawmakers and regulators. According to Politico, Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal and at least three state attorneys general are inquiring into Zoom’s security practices, though there is no evidence that any have opened formal investigations at this point.

“We are alarmed by the Zoom-bombing incidents and are seeking more information from the company about its privacy and security measures in coordination with other state attorneys general,” Connecticut attorney general William Tong said in a statement to Politico.