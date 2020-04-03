- The CDC has made official its recommendation that everyone where protective masks — though not N95 masks — when in public. President Trump says "I'm choosing not to do it." [New York Times]
- A nursing home in Orinda has turned up 27 positive COVID-19 cases, including at least 22 elderly residents. [Chronicle]
- 11 more cases have been found at a San Jose nursing facility as well. [Chronicle]
- SF homeless shelter employees are reportedly working without adequate PPE, like masks and gloves. [Mission Local]
- Governor Newsom today announced that he has secured 7,000 hotel rooms to house the homeless during this crisis. [KTVU]
- San Diego County is now issuing $1,000 fines to residents disobeying isolation requirements. [KRON 4]
- Outside Lands organizers posted an update to Instagram Friday saying that they are "working closely with local officials to ensure that if Outside Lands happens, it will happen in the safest environment possible," and "We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops." [Instagram]
- With the official 150th birthday celebrations for Golden Gate Park on indefinite hold, the city just announced a series of — wait for it — virtual concerts. [CBS SF]
- BART service was disrupted Friday after a report of a person possibly struck by a train in El Cerrito. [Bay City News]
- Gun shops and golf courses around the country are suing to reopen amid the pandemic. [New York Times]
- SF business Bacon Bacon has been doing a ton of business during the lockdown, and through online ordering they are letting customers buy breakfast for healthcare workers at UCSF Parnassus. [ABC 7]
- Cafe du Soleil, a favorite hangout in the Lower Haight, is calling it quit for good. [Hoodline]
Photo: betsnewman/Instagram