- Tenants rights groups around the country are calling for residential and commercial rent payments to be "canceled" for April and possibly May, as long as shelter-in-place orders are in effect. [KTVU]
- The case of a missing Oakland woman found dead in a vehicle in San Leandro is being treated as a homicide. [East Bay Times]
- A sizable, 6.5M earthquake shook the area of Boise, Idaho Tuesday evening. [Associated Press]
- A man had to be rescued by a Marin County Fire Department helicopter on Monday night after he got stranded on a cliff near the Point Bonita Lighthouse. [CBS SF]
- SF's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday gave final approval to the $369,000 settlement payment to journalist Bryan Carmody, whose home was raided by the SFPD in last year's Jeff Adachi death scandal. [Bay City News]
- SFO's International Terminal has consolidated all remaining flights onto the G concourse, with all A gates closed. [KRON4]
- A small Bay Area company is rushing to get a clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine that would be taken as a tablet. [SF Business Times]
- With the toilet paper shortages, Americans may be coming around to bidets and bidet-like toilet seats. [New York Times]
- The Wimbledon tennis tournament, scheduled to begin June 29, has been canceled for the first time since World War II. [Associated Press]
Photo: Ethan Dow