- Violent crime and petty crime are both down significantly in SF and elsewhere in the Bay Area during these shelter-in-place times. Violent crime is down 31 percent in the city compared to the same period last year, and property crime is down 50 percent. [Chronicle]
- 20-year veteran Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer has died from COVID-19 complications. The police chief says "Our hearts are with the family and Detective Armer will be deeply missed." [CBS SF]
- California is releasing 3,500 inmates to slow the spread of coronavirus in prisons. [Washington Post]
- Amtrak's “California Zephyr” service between Emeryville and Chicago has been suspended west of Denver after an Amtrak employee tested positive for the virus. [CBS SF]
- Heklina, former co-headmistress of Oasis and recently decamped part-time Palm Springs resident, is live-streaming a happy hour from her home at 5 p.m. [Rushtix]
- The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank is opening pop-up pantries in multiple locations in order to address growing food needs for low-income people. [KQED]
- Some SF health clinics are welcoming donations of hand-sewn face masks, but not all are. [Hoodline]
- Local stylists are sharing tips for home haircuts. [Hoodline]
- The U.S. passed an especially grim milestone today: There have now been more people killed by the coronavirus, over 3,400, than were killed on 9/11. [Washington Post]
- A suspect was caught after vandalizing and smashing the windows of the former Unionmade store in the Castro. [John Entwhistle/Twitter]
- Another permanent restaurant casualty of the coronavirus: Bistro Aix. [Chronicle]
Photo: mattpici/Instagram