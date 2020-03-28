- SFPD Chief Bill Scott announced during a news conference Friday that San Francisco police will begin enforcing the City's shelter-in-place order this weekend for those "who have been warned "repeatedly." “For those who have been warned repeatedly, there will come a time when we will have to enforce [the order], that’s just a fact of life,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a briefing held with Mayor Breed yesterday. [KRON4]
- Contra Costa County reported its second COVID-19-related death. No information on the deceased individual has been made public yet. [SFGate]
- A San Francisco 911 dispatcher tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week after some waiting. “[We're all] working in close quarters at our center,” said Bur Wilson, president of the dispatchers union: “It only makes sense to keep our dispatchers healthy and give them the priority test that is being given to first responders for COVID-19 so that we are able to work to keep our city safe.” [SF Examiner]
- Incidences of domestic violence are skyrocketing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so it seems in San Francisco at least. [Mission Local]
- Current projections put coronavirus-related death tolls peaking sometime in late-April until they slowly start to come down and eventually level off around mid-July. [NBC Bay Area]
- Now's the time to skip the mega-mart chains and do your food shopping at local grocers. [The Bold Italic]
- A new FDA-approved coronavirus test can deliver results in less than 5 minutes — and doesn't require a lab. [The Verge]
- Bon Appetit’s YouTube-famous cast of doted personalities is going rogue and remote; we can expect cooking demonstrations and recipe walk-throughs conducted from their home kitchens for a good while. [YouTube]
- The National Emergency Library has now made some 1.5M digital reads available to the masses... for free. [The New Yorker]