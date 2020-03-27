- There was a double homicide near Powell Street BART on Thursday afternoon. A man and a woman were killed in a shooting on the first block of Cyril Magnin Street at 2:10 p.m., and the victims have been identified as Alex Kim, 26, and Julia Nguyen, 24, both of San Francisco. [Examiner]
- If you thought your Instacart orders were already delayed, get ready for Instagram workers to strike. They're definitely on a front line, and they're planning a strike, though the company just changed some policies and how they're paying workers. [Eater / Chronicle]
- Google and Facebook are offering free ad credits to struggling businesses. [CBS SF]
- SFMOMA is having to layoff or furlough 300 workers. [KQED]
- PG&E is planning to take $4 million out of its fire victim compensation fund to pay a fine for its past crimes. [Associated Press]
- Experts are now starting to say that essential workers and otherwise healthy people may actually want to start wearing masks in public. [New York Times]
- Like Berkeley Rep and ACT, scrappy SF venue PianoFight is offering tickets for virtual shows (and hoping for donations). [Examiner]
- There's been a surge of demand for many restaurants' delivery options, and the popular ones now have to deal with the logistics of so many drivers arriving at once. [Chronicle]
- Four stars of the newly popular 2011 film Contagion, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle, reunited to participate in a PSA about COVID-19. [Associated Press]