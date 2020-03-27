- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is so far the first leader of a major western nation to be infected, and he has mild symptoms so far. [New York Times]
- A resident of Laguna Honda Hospital has tested positive for the virus, marking a grim milestone for a facility that is home to 750 long-term residents, mainly senior citizens. Six staff members have also tested positive, 150 more are being tested, and the facility was locked down on Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- Three new mobile testing sites for the virus are opening in San Francisco next week — one near Oracle Park, one in Chinatown, and one in the Outer Sunset. You will still need a doctor's referral, and priority will be given to first responders and vulnerable populations. [KRON4]
- A 17-year-old boy in Lancaster, in Los Angeles county, became likely the first teenager in the country to die of COVID-19. He was refused care at an urgent-care facility because he lacked insurance, and he was only tested after he died. [FOX 11]
- San Jose's city manager is now saying that a death toll of 2,000 people is a "best-case scenario" for Santa Clara County. [CBS SF]
- A San Jose man describes saying goodbye to his 81-year-old mother on FaceTime before she died of COVID-19. [ABC 7]
- The White House was set to announced a $1 billion deal with General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to produce tens of thousands of ventilators, but that has been pulled back. [New York Times]
- A florist in Bakersfield is turning a spate of canceled orders into bouquets for isolated seniors. [KRON4]
- With no federal version of this yet, the New York Times is tracking case data for the coronavirus in every county in the U.S. [New York Times]
