- A complaint was filed with Cal-OSHA and reportedly investigated by management at SF General saying that staff were not being adequately protected from coronavirus patients and the patients were not adequately isolated. The hospital denies the claims and Cal-OSHA is not issuing any citations at this time. [Chronicle]
- Blood drives, which normally happen in schools and other facilities currently shut down, are having to shift to alternate locations as Bay Area blood supplies start to run low. Sonoma County is hosting a blood drive at its fairgrounds on Friday. [CBS SF]
- Barack Obama popped into the comments on Steph Curry's Instagram Live broadcast with Dr. Anthony Fauci this morning. You can watch the whole thing here.
- Two passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship that was quarantined have died of COVID-19 complications. [KTVU]
- Thieves broke into the shuttered La Costanera restaurant in Half Moon Bay last weekend and had themselves a party before stealing booze and cash. [Chronicle]
- There are many virtual options available for people trying to stay sober during the pandemic crisis. [New York Times]
- The East Bay Express has changed hands and now belongs to The Weeklys, which also owns Metro Silicon Valley and Santa Cruz's Good Times. [KQED]
- Unlike San Francisco, the city of Berkeley is shutting down its cannabis dispensaries and forcing them to do delivery only. [Berkeleyside]
- Elton John is hosting a "living room concert" on Fox on Sunday that will feature Billie Eilish, Alicia Keyes, and the Backstreet Boys. [WGNTV]
