- After a predictably massive turnout at the new drop-in coronavirus testing site in Hayward, the city has issued a series of criteria to qualify for a test. These should be familiar at this point but include a fever over 100, known exposure or international travel, or being currently pregnant or homeless. [KRON4]
- What was believed to be the state's last active trial, in Solano County, has been suspended on the orders of a different judge than the one who was presiding. Judge Robert S. Bowers had intended to continue the rape trial Tuesday, despite one prosecution witness being home with a fever, and the rest of the state's courts shut down. [Chronicle]
- Evictions and power shutoffs continue during shelter-in-place orders, despite pledges to the contrary. [CBS SF]
- Loss of taste or smell has been noted as a significant early symptom of the coronavirus in patients in South Korea, China, and Italy. [Associated Press]
- A Vallejo police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling internationally and he experienced only mild symptoms. [CBS SF]
- Three Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies have also tested positive. [KRON4]
- San Francisco playgrounds are now closing. [Chronicle]
- A 22-year-old driver was killed early Tuesday in a rollover crash on Highway 17 in Los Gatos. [CBS SF]
- Instacart is looking to hire 300,000 workers in the face of the wild surge in demand for grocery deliveries. [ABC 7]
- Trump is already showing signs that he may want to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, but so far he's resisting. [New York Times]
- The Tokyo Summer Olympics have officially been postponed until 2021. [ABC 7]