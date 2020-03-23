- One of the elderly patients at a Burlingame nursing home that tested positive for the coronavirus has died. The patient was one of several at Atria Burlingame Assisted Living and Memory Care Center who have tested positive, in an echo of what has happened at multiple senior care facilities in the Seattle area. [CBS SF]
- Mayor London Breed, in a chastising message, is now saying that San Francisco's parks may have to close if people don't maintain social distancing. The urge to get outside this spring is going to be strong, and this will suck. [Examiner / CBS SF]
- Meanwhile, Governor Newsom has shut down all state-owned parking lots at beaches. "If you arrive at a parking lot at a beach or park and it’s full, that suggests that social distancing won’t be possible." [KRON4]
- The 66-year-old San Francisco Art Institute is the latest unexpected casualty of the coronavirus crisis. The school says that due to financial unsustainability, in addition to the virus-related shutdown, it is laying off all of its staff and closing unless it can forge a strategic partnership with a larger institution like USF. [KQED]
- UC Berkeley is moving to pass/fail grading for the current semester. [Chronicle]
- The University of San Francisco has two confirmed COVID-19 cases. [KRON4]
- A Palo Alto restaurant is staying in business by taking donations to "Adopt a Doc or Nurse" and provide hot meals for healthcare workers. [KRON4]
- Safeway and its workers' union have reached a deal for a pay raise and for protective gear for workers. [Chronicle]
- The annual AIDS Lifecycle ride from SF to LA has been canceled after 18 straight years. [Hoodline]
- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has hired away San Mateo's police chief, Susan Manheimer, to be the new interim police chief in Oakland. [CBS SF]
Photo: The Diego Rivera mural as SFAI, courtesy of SFAI