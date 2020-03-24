A car collided with two others Tuesday morning in SoMa, gravely injuring two people and also injuring a third.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on 10th Street near Harrison when a driver going the wrong way up 10th Street collided with two other vehicles. As KPIX reports, the victims are reported to be a 38-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, and 28-year-old man — the latter two are said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The 38-year-old woman is expected to survive her injuries.

The Chronicle has a photo of the crash from the SFFD, showing a collision between a silver pickup truck and a car on the block of 10th just north of Costco.

It's unclear if one of the victims was also the wrong-way driver.