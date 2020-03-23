- Napa County confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The county, which is the least populated of the nine-county Bay Area, was the last to have a confirmed infection. (See the current counts here.) [ABC 7]
- Grand Princess passengers are going to be released from their 14-day quarantine at Travis Air Force Base this week, some before even getting their COVID-19 test results back. Many of the passengers also refused to be tested, as we learned last week. [Chronicle]
- A 26-year-old in New York describes becoming severely ill and hospitalized with COVID-19 after being perfectly healthy and never smoking. A current estimate suggests 40 percent of those hospitalized now are under the age of 54. STAY HOME! [New York Times]
- UCSF is beginning to accept donations of N95 masks that healthy people have been hoarding. [SFGate]
- SF healthcare workers say they're more concerned about the shortage of masks and other protective gear than they are about catching the virus itself. [ABC 7]
- Housing developments and construction sites in SF continue construction despite social-distancing orders, though most city building inspectors are reportedly not working. [48 Hills]
- A deputy sheriff assigned to SF's Hall of Justice has tested positive for the coronavirus. [Examiner]
- In addition to the much discussed anti-malarial chloroquine, scientists have identified 68 other already-approved drugs and experimental compounds for testing as coronavirus treatments. [New York Times]
- Doctors believe lung capacity likely plays a large role in the severity of a COVID-19 case, with older people having less reserve capacity. [CBS SF]
- Joe Biden will apparently be addressing the nation from a makeshift TV studio in the rec room of his Delaware home today. [New York Times]
- Anheuser-Busch and Tito's Vodka have both gone into service producing hand sanitizer amid a nationwide shortage. [ABC 7]
- ICYMI, Senator Rand Paul tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. [Fox News]
Photo: Braden Collum