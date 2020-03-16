This is another turning-point day in the unfolding pandemic crisis in the U.S., but hopefully there will be more of this in the coming weeks to help keep us sane.

The guidelines for social distancing are primarily about saving the lives of senior citizens who are most at risk — as well as those who may not be over 65 but who have underlying conditions that could also put them at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19.

To that end, Max Brooks, the 47-year-old son of Mel Brooks, put out this PSA about his dad and his famous senior citizen friends Carl Reiner and Dick Van Dyke.

"Don't be a spreader!" Also, go home.