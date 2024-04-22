In a series of three teaser comix, Another Planet Entertainment has let it be known who a handful of the acts will be on this year's Outside Lands lineup. And one strong headliner guess is The Weeknd.

The full Outside Lands lineup announcement is happening Tuesday, April 23 — and the general sale for tickets is starting either tomorrow or Wednesday.

And this year, ahead of the full of announcement, the folks over at Another Planet are trying drum up buzz through a series of three comix that clues about acts in the lineup hidden in them. The comix were done by ANDTHEM Design, and while I personally couldn't spot all the hidden clues, several eagle-eyed fans on X have mostly deciphered them.

Comic No. 1 was posted Thursday, and contains three clues in the illustrations and dialogue. The comix are all about Ranger Dave and Ranger Ruth going on a trippy adventure through San Francisco.

introducing this year's lineup clues - comic book style! join ranger dave and ranger ruth on their dreamy adventure.



there are 3 clues in Volume 1. be sure to check the dialogue and the illustrations 👀



🎨: @andthemdesign pic.twitter.com/brMEV20Vbz — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) April 18, 2024

The clues there seem to point to K-pop band Le Sserafim, who just performed at Coachella; there's also a possible Red Hot Chili Peppers nod in the second slide — the Chili Peppers are on tour this summer, with their current dates currently ending a week and a half before Outside Lands. The last time the Chili Peppers headlined this festival was in 2013.

There are also votes for rapper Killer Mike, but anyone who was thrown by the "guided by angels" line and pointed to the band Amyl and the Sniffers might have been misdirected? Just because seraphim are also angels?

Anyway, Comic No. 2, posted on Saturday, has several more clues.

ranger dave & ruth's dreamy adventure vol. 2 is here, which means three more lineup clues! 👀



🎨: @andthemdesign pic.twitter.com/i4z6eqzpSB — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) April 20, 2024

There's a line in which Ranger Dave says to Karl the Fog, "Could you stay out here for the weekend?" And that has fans predicting The Weeknd will be a headliner.

There are also pretty clear references to Kaytranada — the Haitian-Canadian electro/dance music producer and rapper who last performed at Outside Lands in 2021 and who also came to Portola the following year — and the rock band STRFKR, who also have a summer tour that conveniently winds up in Del Mar on August 9, giving them plenty of time to get up to SF for a Saturday or Sunday set.

Then we have Volume 3 of the comix, posted today, which has three more clues.

get clued in for the final installment of ranger dave & ruth's dreamy adventure, including the final three lineup clues 👀



full lineup coming tomorrow!



🎨: @andthemdesign pic.twitter.com/kDHH6XVb7C — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) April 22, 2024

The clues here seem to point to rising star singer Tyla from South Africa, along with rising star singer-songwriter Chappell Roan (the tiara lady illustration on the final slide), and prolific country and Americana singer Charley Crockett — the $10 horse and rider sign a likely reference to Crockett's latest album, $10 Cowboy, which drops later this week.

That's still only nine artists teased out of a three-day lineup that typically contains around 90, so we have a lot left to learn tomorrow.

Three-day passes will go on sale in conjunction with the lineup announcement, and the general admission passes are likely to be priced around $499 — they're generally marked up around 20% from the Eager Beaver presale tickets, and those were $425 this year. GA+, which gets you special bathroom access, will likely be priced around $725 or so, and VIP three-day tickets are likely to go for north of $1,000 this year, with the pre-sale price at $965.

Single-day tickets will go on sale once the day-by-day lineups are confirmed, in a few weeks.

