University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) officials confirmed that two health care employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting exposure concerns over the novel respiratory virus.

According to SFGate and KRON4, an announcement was released by the San Francisco university earlier Sunday that two health care workers proved positive COVID-19. Both workers are under self-quarantine, and UCSF is taking "every precaution" to thwart exposure to the virus.

PLEASE SHARE: As #covid19 cases increase, each of us can work to help slow transmission in our communities. Protective measures help #FlattenTheCurve, so the total number of cases are spread over a longer time period, allowing hospitals to care for all who need it. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xpdszvqerN — UC San Francisco (@UCSF) March 14, 2020

“[UCSF is] taking every precaution to minimize the risk to other health care workers and patients," the statement reads, according to KRON4. "[And] we remain confident in the safety precautions our health care providers are taking.”

The university is said to be restricting visitors — and imposing certain visitation criteria — while also requiring health screenings for their employees.

According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, there are now 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city; another 23 cases were reported in Santa Clara County — ground zero for the Bay Area's COVID-19 outbreak — earlier today, per Mercury News.

