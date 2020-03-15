58-year-old Paul Powers, a well-known and affluent Bay Area architect — who was reportedly unsettled about losing money amid current stock market declines — was arrested for allegedly attacking an on-duty Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy after he was pulled over for careless driving.

Oh, the insular plights of the rich during periods of collective crisis.

Per the Bay City News, an Alameda County deputy stopped Powers along Foothill Boulevard near the Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton this past Thursday evening, based on how the fifty-something was driving his muted-red SUV. After being pulled over and asked to step out of his vehicle, Powers allegedly assaulted the officer… all while making verbal threats toward the deputy. Why? Because, according to authorities, Powers was apparently infuriated that he'd recently lost an estimated $250,000 due to recent stock market plunges and was having issues finding work.

"[Paul Powers was] pulled over in his maroon SUV, but when he got out of his car he assaulted the deputy and made threats against him,” said Sergeant Ray Kelly, a sheriff’s department spokesman.

The local newsgroup added that Powers and the deputy got into strife before the officer wrangled Powers to the ground and arrested him. Though the officer is stated to have sprained his hand during the altercation, he's expected to recover; Powers was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries before given the all-clear to be taken to Dublin’s Santa Rita Jail.

Upon arrival, Powers was booked on "suspicion of felony making threats against an office" and a "misdemeanor [of] battery on a police officer," according to Bay City News.

Powers remains in jail, absent of being able to post his $30,000 bail, and he’s conditionally scheduled to be indicted on Monday, should prosecutors decide to file charges against him.

The nationally-celebrated expert on aviation planning is both the president and chief executive of the Pleasanton-based architectural firm KPA Group. His firm is currently responsible for renovating the Sunnyvale Veterans Affairs office’s lobby and erecting a new addition to the building.

Image: Wikimedia Commons