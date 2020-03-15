- Five new coronavirus cases were reported in SF, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management. This now brings the total number of positive cases in the city to *37; those patients are quarantined and points of communal contact are being tracked. [KRON4 / *sfdph.com]
- The City of Concord declares a state of emergency over COVID-19. This decision will allow the city to reallocate support as needed, and also allow Concord to access state and federal emergency resources: "Our community is facing an unprecedented public health crisis that requires swift action," Concord Mayor Tim McGallian said in a published statement. [NBC Bay Area]
- Amidst intensifying coronavirus pandemonium, “The Book of Mormon” will not be coming to San Francisco this spring. BroadwaySF announced that the lauded musical will forego its SF stop at the Golden Gate Theatre that was scheduled from March 3st through April 26th. [Mercury News]
- Local financial woes grow as Oakland and San Francisco Chinatowns shutter. [NBC Bay Area]
- Sonoma County has reported its first case of "community spread" for novel coronavirus. [KPIX]
- Don't forget to give our queer elders and those LGBTQ+ nightlife workers affected by this pandemic a helping hand... and maybe a few dollars. [SFist]
- Bay Area eateries are pushing to ensure patrons it's still safe to dine, with some restaurants offering "hands-free" to-go pick-ups and food delivery. [Eater SF]
- On a literal bright side, this week's looking a bit sunnier with quasi-clear skies and no showers expected until Saturday. [Weather.com]