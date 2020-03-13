Even though we were promised rain earlier this week that never came, the meteorologists seem to agree that we will most definitely be seeing a wet weekend around the Bay beginning Saturday, and a snowy one up in the Sierra.

Beginning tomorrow, things will be getting chillier in and around San Francisco and we can expect intermittent showers and heavier local downpours, as well as some possible localized thunderstorms with hail, according to ABC 7's Mike Nicco. All of that will continue all the way through Tuesday.

This weather system will bring two to four feet of snow to higher elevations up around Tahoe, and up to 18 inches of snow around the Tahoe basin, as KPIX reports via the National Weather Service.

But when it comes to rain around the Bay, the rainfall totals will be fairly modest. Per the National Weather Service:

Unfortunately, this system does not have a significant moisture tap as we see with Atmospheric Rivers. Therefore, rainfall amounts will be light. Saturday’s rainfall amounts are expected to be a 0.30″ to 0.50″ across the Bay Area with upwards of 0.75″ to 1″ over the North Bay hills and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

So, it's not likely a "March Miracle" yet to make up for the driest SF February on record since 1864 — though Tahoe did get a little snow last month.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the Bay Area remains in a moderate drought, and we should all be hoping for some late-season rainstorms.