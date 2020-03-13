- After four days of disembarkation there were still a few hundred passengers left aboard the Grand Princess in Oakland on Thursday night. [ABC 7]
- Layoffs are quickly escalating in the Bay Area, beginning with service workers like caterers and event-related staff. [Chronicle]
- International travelers at SFO were scrambling to get home Thursday before Trump's ban on European flights takes effect tonight. [ABC 7]
- As all of San Francisco's public schools prepare for a three-week closure, Glen Park Elementary was closed immediately on Thursday after seven students showed signs of respiratory illness. [SFGate]
- Well that's nice: PG&E is suspending service disconnections due to the coronavirus pandemic. [CBS SF]
- Oakland's Jack London Square has canceled its farmers' market and all other events, though restaurants on the square remain open. [CBS SF]
- The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus. [Associated Press]
- U-Haul is offering special rates on trucks and trailers and 30 days of free storage to college students displaced by coronavirus closures. [ABC 7]
- Betty White is just fine, everybody! [Today]