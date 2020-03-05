- Senator Elizabeth Warren has reportedly ended her presidential bid after her dismal showing on Super Tuesday. It remains to be seen if she could end up being tapped for VP by Biden's campaign, and #ThankYouElizabeth is trending on Twitter. [Associated Press]
- Two more tech companies with conferences scheduled this spring at SF's Moscone Center have canceled over virus concerns, Red Hat and IBM. [SF Business Times]
- Esther Tebeka, the South Bay woman who had been in federal quarantine after leaving Wuhan, China and spoke to local news stations, says that now her acupuncture business is suffering. [ABC 7]
- Palo Alto police have arrested two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a January armed robbery of a Safeway store, thanks to a tip from the public. [Bay City News]
- There was an incident Tuesday night involving longtime progressive political consultant Jim Stearns and a former Chesa Boudin campaign staffer in which Stearns allegedly knocked the staffer to the ground. [Examiner]
- Sonoma County is mobilizing to locate around 100 individuals who are believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus. [Press Democrat]
- Starbucks is temporarily halting all coffee fill-ups of personal travel mugs due to coronavirus concerns. [ABC 7]
- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors just declared a state of emergency after six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the county. [ABC 7]
- In the good news column, the virus is driving down the price of gas. [KRON4]
